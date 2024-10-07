Qatar Charity (QC) has signed a co-operation and partnership agreement with Qatar Pharmaceutical Industries (QPI) under its ‘Charity Partner’ programme in the bronze category.



The agreement was signed by Ahmad Yousef Fakhroo, CEO's assistant for the Resources Development and Communication sector at QC, and Mansour bin Sultan al-Nuaimi, chairman of QPI’s board.



Under this agreement, QIP will enjoy numerous benefits granted by QC to companies and commercial institutions that join the ‘CP’ programme, in support of the community programmes and humanitarian projects.



Fakhroo stressed that the CP programme strengthens community partnerships and provides opportunities to support those in need and to promote community development.



Al-Nuaimi described that the collaboration reflects QPI’s commitment to social responsibility toward the local community. He also expressed QPI’s aspirations for continued co-operation and increased contributions to support QC’s humanitarian efforts.



The ‘CP’ label is awarded by QC to companies, organisations, and institutions within strategic partnerships according to different conditions related to their social impact and positive influence on those served by QC worldwide. The ‘CP’ mark underscores these entities' commitment to their social responsibilities.

