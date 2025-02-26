Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank announced Sunday, March 2, 2025, as an official holiday for all financial institutions in the country.

It stated on its social media that this decision is in "Pursuant to the Council of Ministers' Decision No 33 of 2009, amending certain provisions of Decision No. 6 of 2008, regarding public holidays in the State of Qatar".

It further added that all financial institutions will reopen to the public on Monday, March 3, 2025.

