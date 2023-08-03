Qatar becomes destination of choice for Gulf visitors

Qatar has succeeded in modernising its infrastructure and tourist facilities, while maintaining its heritage and traditions, upholding its original identity and values, pointed out a number of GCC tourists who chose Qatar as their destination for the summer holidays.Speaking to local Arabic daily Arrayah, they stressed that Qatar has become more attractive to a wide segment of the GCC families and young people to spend their short and longer holidays including the summer holidays. They pointed out that over the past few years that a massive development took place in all fields across the country and different high-end facilities were introduced. They further pointed out that GCC citizens feel at home in Qatar and enjoy excellent time while maintaining their privacy, which is very important for them especially during holidays.The places that have been highly admired by many GCC tourists include the Old Doha Port, Msheireb, Lusail, and various commercial malls and shopping centres. The successful organisation of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 has also made Qatar highly popular among a broad segment of the GCC people, who have a growing desire to experience the country and get closer to its various sites, especially those who were unable to take part at the big sports event.Mohamed Khalid, from Bahrain, said that this is his first time in Qatar and he is very keen to tour the various stadiums that hosted the FIFA World Cup. He urged the concerned entities to organise regular tourist tours to such places to introduce the visitors of the country to them.Mazzi al-Utaibi, from Saudi Arabia, said that while this is his first time in Doha, he finds it a very appealing place and enjoys very high level of comfort and luxury for the tourists and visitors with its high-end hotels and reasonable prices compared to other places. He added he was surprised to find such large numbers of GCC tourists in Qatar during this time of the year, coming from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, UAE and Kuwait, in spite of the high weather temperature. He noted that Qatar is considered among the best family-friendly tourist destinations in the Arab world, and GCC tourists in particular feel very much at home here.Mislam Faraj, from Saudi Arabia, sees that tourism in Qatar has also become highly attractive and appealing for the GCC young people and not only families as there are lots of places in the country where they can enjoy their time. He said that his first visit to Qatar was 10 years ago but this time the country was completely upgraded with various sophisticated facilities and recreation places while stressing its original heritage.Abdulla al-Dosari, from Saudi Arabia, said that he visited Qatar 23 years ago and this time he stressed that the country is completely different for the better with many new shopping malls, sophisticated infrastructure and various transportation options, in addition to the usual excellent hospitality of the Qatari people.