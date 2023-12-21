Qatar, represented by the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), and the Republic of Korea, represented by the Central Radio Management Service (CRMS) of the Korean Ministry of Science and ICT, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the development of radio spectrum management.

The MoU was signed by CRA President Eng Ahmad Abdulla Al Muslemani and CRMS Director-General Jeongsam Kim.

The MoU reflects the two parties’ recognition of the significance of cooperation for the efficient use of radio frequencies and the development of quality radio communication services. The MoU also shows the two sides’ desire for fruitful, solid partnership in the field of Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

As per the agreement, Qatar and Korea will cooperate in radio spectrum management field according to the changes of radio spectrum environment, joint response to radio spectrum monitoring methods, including satellite radio monitoring, and exchange education and training experience to promote human resources in the radio spectrum management field.

The MoU also covers the cooperation of both parties in conferences related to radio spectrum management hosted by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) or other international organisations and the exchange of experience and information on radio spectrum management of international events hosted by both parties.

