Qatar Airways welcomes 40 students to its Al Darb Summer Internship Programme

Qatar Airways’ Al Darb Qatarisation Programme welcomed around 40 national sponsored students into its 2023 Summer Internship Programme at an induction ceremony held at the Hyatt Regency Oryx, Doha.The interns have joined an ongoing commitment to excellence and hard work alongside many others since the programme welcomed its first batch in 2012.The interns will be introduced to Qatar Airways’ energetic workplace, enabling them to gain and enhance various essential career skills that will aid them after their graduation.This will provide them with the necessary insight into their future careers in the aviation industry once they graduate and will allow them to apply their knowledge to real-life situations.Qatar Airways senior vice-president (Nationalisation and Special Projects) Nabeela Fakhri said: “We welcome all our sponsored students to our annual Summer Internship Programme. We are excited for them to gain global exposure and to learn from experienced professionals in aviation.”“They will be able to understand the responsibilities that come with working at the ‘Best Airline in the World’ and develop skills that will help prepare them for their future careers in the aviation industry,” she said.While in the Summer Internship Programme, the national sponsored students will begin their journey with a one-day induction event that will guide them to their journey for their work experience during the summer.They are paired with a line manager to ensure that each of them makes the most of their internship experience and gets the best exposure in the aviation industry.This year’s national interns will gain experience in several divisions within the airline, including Commercial, Finance, Information Technology, Human Resources, Corporate Communications, Marketing, Corporate Services, Legal, and Technical divisions.When the internship programme concludes at the end of the summer, students will proudly display newly-honed skills in planning and managing resources.In addition, they will be able to exhibit personal responsibility by working on multiple assignments with tight deadlines.Interns who participate in the Al Darb Qatarisation Summer Internship Programme are eligible to receive course credits from a number of universities.Al Darb, a Qatari word that means “the pathway”, highlights the different paths that individuals can take with Qatar Airways.Through initiatives such as its Summer Internship Programme and Graduate Developee Programme, Al Darb provides students and graduates with real-life projects that add to their work experience and prepare them for a successful career at Qatar’s national carrier.