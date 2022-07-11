Qatar Airways has unveiled Platinum, Gold and Silver lounges at Hamad International Airport (HIA), inviting Privilege Club loyalty members and oneworld alliance card holders to access lounge corresponding to their frequent flyer tier status.

The state-of-the-art lounge facilities, with stunning tarmac views, will provide a peaceful haven to Qatar Airways Platinum, Gold and Silver loyalty members, and oneworld Emerald and Sapphire card holders. The brand new facilities will offer new spaces where passengers can rest, unwind and enjoy some of Qatar Airways’ renowned amenity products from Diptyque, and indulge in international cuisine and a wide beverage selection.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker, said: “It is my pleasure to announce the opening of three premium frequent flyer programme lounges at Hamad International Airport, just in time for the peak Eid holiday. Our latest Platinum, Gold and Silver lounges demonstrate the airline’s commitment to rewarding Privilege Club and oneworld alliance members with coveted benefits that befit the service quality Qatar Airways is synonymous for. We look forward to welcoming passengers to experience our sophisticated, modern and spacious lounges when transiting through the World’s Best Airport.”

Qatar Airways Platinum, Gold and Silver Lounges offer an ideal space for relaxation or socialising with family and friends. Passengers can extend an invite to one guest using their plus-one complimentary access - eligible to Qatar Airways Platinum and Gold Privilege Club members, and oneworld Emerald and Sapphire members.

Qatar Airways Platinum Lounge South:

Located on concourse A of HIA, Qatar Airways Platinum Lounge South will be home to Qatar Airways Platinum loyalty members and oneworld Emerald card holders. The state-of-the-art lounge accommodates up to 140 passengers, and is equipped with a quiet area, a prayer room, a bar, a restaurant, and showers. Passengers are welcome to enjoy à la carte dining or buffet, and utilise the complimentary Wi-Fi provided.

Qatar Airways Gold Lounge South:

Located on concourse A of HIA, Qatar Airways Gold Lounge South will be home to Qatar Airways Gold loyalty members and oneworld Sapphire card holders. The newly inaugurated lounge has the capacity to accommodate up to 85 passengers, and offers an array of services including family seating, a bar, a dining area, a full buffet dining experience, showers, and complimentary Wi-Fi.

Qatar Airways Silver Lounge South:

Located on concourse B of HIA, Qatar Airways Silver Lounge South will be home to Qatar Airways Silver loyalty members. First opened in March 2022, the lounge accommodates up to 195 passengers, offering meeting rooms, a family area, a quiet area, buffet dining and baggage storage facilities.

