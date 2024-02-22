Qatar Airways has announced the resumption of flights to Lisbon, Portugal as part of its 2024 network expansion of over 170 destinations.

The four weekly flights will be served on a Boeing B787-8 aircraft commencing Thursday, June 6, 2024. As the capital of Portugal, Lisbon offers the perfect starting point for travellers eager to delve into the rich tourism offerings of the country. With countless historical sites only a day trip away, adventurers can embark on a journey to the medieval town of Sintra and its UNESCO World Heritage Site, Quinta de Regaleira palace.

A train ride away, the National Palace of Pena is adorned with colourful tiles inspired by the exotic plants surrounding it, creating a captivating ambience.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer Thierry Antinori said, “As we continue to expand in the European market, we celebrate the resumption of our flights to the beautiful city of Lisbon. Qatar Airways passengers can now enjoy very efficient ways to travel between Qatar and Portugal, as well as connect between Portugal and Asia, Africa, Middle East and the Indian subcontinent, through the Best Airport in Middle East which offers customers the best duty free and best lounges in the region.”

Travellers wishing to escape the city life can venture to Cascais, also known as the “Portuguesa Riviera”. With several beautiful beaches, Cascais is the ideal destination for water sports enthusiasts, especially surfers and windsurfers. Cascais is also the perfect beach destination with delectable seafood and stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean.

Qatar Airways passengers in Portugal can now uncover new corners of the world through the award-winning Hamad International Airport (DOH). This latest addition to the summer schedule opens up new entry point for international travel from Europe, through Lisbon, to the continents of Africa and Asia, as well as the subcontinent of India.

Travellers can also avail of the option to turn one holiday into two with incredible stopover packages to Qatar, offered by Discover Qatar. The packages offer five exciting options for travellers embarking on their journey on Qatar Airways’ network of over 170 destinations:

- Standard: Choice of 4-star hotels

- Premium: Choice of 5-star hotels

- Premium with Beach Access: Choice of 5-star hotels with access to Doha Sands Beach, West Bay

- Luxury: Choice of 5-star luxury hotels including breakfast

- All-Inclusive Beach: Choice of 5-star hotels including breakfast and all-inclusive beach access to Doha Sands Beach, West Bay.

All stopover packages include 24-hour check-in facilities so guests can make the most of their time in Qatar, and can be tailored for add-on options including airport assistance, transfers and a range of tours and experiences to enhance their stay, including City and Desert Tours.

Qatar Airways Privilege Club members will collect Avios on flights and can benefit from greater savings when paying for flights with a combination of cash and Avios, or Avios Max, when paying 100 percent of the fare using Avios. Members can also spend Avios on shopping and dining at Qatar Duty Free, packages with Qatar Airways Holidays, experiences with Privilege Club Collection, cabin upgrades and much more.

Qatar Airways’ new flights are available for booking on www.qatarairways.com

