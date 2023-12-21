Social media
Qatar Airways project to equip 15,000 cabin crew with digital tools to access real-time flight, customer updates

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
December 21, 2023
Qatar Airways has introduced an in-house application that enables cabin crew to “deliver personalised experiences” to passengers.
In the initial phase, the application offers real-time insights on flight information, and customer and service information. This allows cabin crew to view passengers’ profiles, including privilege club members and oneworld members, as well as all special service requests and preferences for a more personalised and integrated journey.
The application also empowers them by providing access to up to date digital training materials.
In the coming months, Qatar Airways will provide cabin crew with more than 15,000 mobile devices. The airline will complete the roll-out of the new project in multiple stages, with plans to expand its scope to Hamad International Airport and overseas airports and lounges, integrating passengers’ unique itinerary and requirements across all touch-points.
Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Badr Mohamed al-Meer, said: “We, at Qatar Airways, are incredibly excited to introduce a new phase in the airline’s digital transformation, especially one that will enhance our world-class onboard experience.
“As leaders in industry innovation and digital adoption, Qatar Airways excels in identifying and responding to emerging trends for the comfort and convenience of our passengers and this project is a defining step towards a more connected and insightful interaction between our customers and staff.”
By embracing digital solutions, the airline is not only streamlining processes but is also demonstrating a commitment to reducing paper waste and taking a step towards more sustainable ways of working.
