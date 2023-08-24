Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar Airways ‘Official ...
AIRLINES

Qatar Airways ‘Official Strategic Partner’ for Expo 2023 Doha

Reuters/REUTERS
Reuters/REUTERS
Reuters/REUTERS

Expo 2023 Doha, which is expected to attract an estimated 3mn visitors from around the globe, will take place in the picturesque Al Bidda Park, overlooking the azure waters of the Arabian Gulf

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
August 24, 2023
EVENTQATARAIRLINES
PHOTO
National carrier Qatar Airways has announced its role as the ‘Official Strategic Partner’ for Expo 2023 Doha.
Set to be the first A1 International Horticultural Exhibition in Qatar, the Middle East, and North Africa, the prestigious partnership underscores Qatar Airways' commitment to bringing global attention to Expo 2023 Doha and promoting Qatar as a premier travel destination.
Expo 2023 Doha, which is expected to attract an estimated 3mn visitors from around the globe, will take place in the picturesque Al Bidda Park, overlooking the azure waters of the Arabian Gulf.
The six-month event will run from October this year to March 2024 and will offer visitors rich experiences, from beautiful gardens and thought-provoking talks, to arts and cuisine, as well as a focus on innovative solutions to mitigate desertification.
To celebrate the partnership, adorned with the Expo 2023 Doha emblem, an exclusive aircraft livery is set to be unveiled by Qatar Airways in the coming month.
Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, HE Akbar al-Baker said: “The upcoming months promise an array of cultural, environmental, and innovative experiences in Qatar for visitors from around the globe. As the Official Strategic Partner for Expo 2023 Doha, we look forward to welcoming international guests to Qatar, offering them our signature hospitality and connecting them to this monumental event.”
Travellers onboard Qatar Airways will also be treated to an unforgettable experience that starts with a horticultural welcome video and continues throughout their inflight journey, providing them with celebratory artwork and exclusive healthy dining options, which will be rolled-out across both Premium and Economy Cabins on select routes.
Discover Qatar, the Destination Management Company of Qatar Airways, is offering "complimentary entry" vouchers to all international travellers for the duration of the Expo 2023 Doha. This includes stopover packages where options range from the Standard Stopover, showcasing 4-star hotel accommodations starting at $14 per night, to the Premium Stopover, presenting 5-star hotel selections from $23.
For those desiring the pinnacle of luxury, the Luxury Stopover offers lavish 5-star hotel stays, inclusive of breakfast, with prices starting from $81.
For more information, travellers can visit: https://www.qatarairways.com/stopover. This offer is also available to over 4,500 of Discover Qatar’s global retail partners for all hotel bookings.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

FOOTBALL

Al-Ittihad denies differences between Benzema and coach Nuno

Al-Ittihad denies differences between Benzema and coach Nuno
Al-Ittihad denies differences between Benzema and coach Nuno
GOLD

Time to sell? UAE gold prices continue to rise

Time to sell? UAE gold prices continue to rise
Time to sell? UAE gold prices continue to rise
PHILANTHROPY

Qatar Red Crescent Society supports livelihoods for displaced families in Yemen

Qatar Red Crescent Society supports livelihoods for displaced families in Yemen
Qatar Red Crescent Society supports livelihoods for displaced families in Yemen
MOTORSPORTS

Racing through Qatar Grand Prix: Ultimate guide to the fast lane

Racing through Qatar Grand Prix: Ultimate guide to the fast lane
Racing through Qatar Grand Prix: Ultimate guide to the fast lane
TRANSPORT

Doha Metro to undertake maintenance on Gold Line

Doha Metro to undertake maintenance on Gold Line
Doha Metro to undertake maintenance on Gold Line
TRADE

DWTCA Free Zone registered 250% growth in H1 2023 licence renewals

DWTCA Free Zone registered 250% growth in H1 2023 licence renewals
DWTCA Free Zone registered 250% growth in H1 2023 licence renewals
TELECOM

Over 250,000 users subscribe to Oman Broadband’s fibre optic network

Over 250,000 users subscribe to Oman Broadband’s fibre optic network
Over 250,000 users subscribe to Oman Broadband’s fibre optic network
HOSPITALITY

Nine new reserves to boost ecotourism in Oman

Nine new reserves to boost ecotourism in Oman
Nine new reserves to boost ecotourism in Oman
MOST READ
1.

Dubai set to see housing shortage as population explodes

2.

From ChatGPT to career matching: How AI is disrupting the Middle East job market

3.

Kuwaiti fintech MyFatoorah gets UAE central bank license

4.

Abu Dhabi wealth fund commits additional $451mln in Australian real estate investment firm

5.

Chinese President Xi backs BRICS expansion, skips key session

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Australian business leaders call for Qatar Airways expansion

2

Qatar Airways increases New York frequency to three flights per day

3

Qatar Airways renews multi-year partnership with Al Sadd

4

Qatar Airways records ‘best' baggage performance

5

Qatar Airways adds 65 new catering hi-loaders compliant with ‘Euro 6 emission standards’

LEADERSHIP TALKS

UAE

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi
UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

LATEST VIDEO

ECONOMY

VIDEO: What is Dubai's Strategic Plan 2023-2026 all about?

VIDEO: What is Dubai's Strategic Plan 2023-2026 all about?
VIDEO: What is Dubai's Strategic Plan 2023-2026 all about?

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

TRADE

DWTCA Free Zone registered 250% growth in H1 2023 licence renewals

DWTCA Free Zone registered 250% growth in H1 2023 licence renewals
DWTCA Free Zone registered 250% growth in H1 2023 licence renewals
BRIC COUNTRIES

India joins calls to expand BRICS, ending speculation on its position

AVIATION

Akasa Air: India’s newest airline sets sights on Middle East destination

TECHNOLOGY

Super apps: Asia far ahead of Europe in usage; Middle East joins bandwagon

LATEST NEWS
1

Time to sell? UAE gold prices continue to rise

2

Pandemic, inflation push 68mln more in Asia into extreme poverty - ADB

3

Russia's Gazprom Neft Q2 net profit falls 43% y/y

4

S.Korea police arrest 16 Fukushima protesters targeting Japan embassy

5

Shooter kills three at California bikers' bar; 6 wounded

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds