Qatar Airways Holidays, Malaysian Tourism Board launch exclusive new travel packages to Malaysia

Qatar Airways Holidays launches new limited-time travel packages for unforgettable holidays to Kuala Lumpur with incredible savings and exclusive offers. The latest travel packages offer hassle-free holidays with countless of options for touristic activities.Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Akbar Al Baker: “Qatar Airways continuously seeks to offer passengers the best travel experiences by introducing exclusive packages to explore the world. We are happy to work closely with the Malaysian Tourism Board to allow travellers to visit the wonders of Kuala Lumpur. With a 5-star travel experience, passengers can enjoy beginning their journeys with the World’s Best Airline before making it to their destination. Qatar Airways continues to offer only the best options for tourists with Qatar Airways Holidays travel packages to unique and exhilarating destinations.”Qatar Airways Holidays travel packages offer incredible savings and include return flight tickets, transfers to and from the airport, and exquisite hotel stays for four-nights at Melia Hotel Kuala Lumpur with breakfast included. Alternatively, travellers can also choose the package which includes return flight tickets and a three-nights in 4-star and 5-star hotels with exclusive and special deals.Qatar Airways Holidays’ travellers can also take advantage of the free tours which highlight the main touristic attractions, such as Kuala Lumpur city, aimed to explore its modern skyscrapers blended in a tropical flair. The city tour also includes visits to the iconic Petronas Twin Towers, Handicraft Centre, a photo opportunity at the Kings Palace, a visit to the National Museum as well as the National Mosque.Many more entertaining experiences include visits to the Sunway Lagoon Theme Park, Asia’s largest theme park with more than 80 attractions across its six parks - Amusement Park, Water Park, Wildlife Park, Extreme Park, Scream Park, and Asia's First Nickelodeon Themed Land, Nickelodeon Lost Lagoon. Guests can end the night with the Evening Food Tasting tour in Kuala Lumpur to experience the culinary delights of the Malaysian kitchen from Chinese, Indian to European cuisine.Qatar Airways Holidays Travel packages are especially customised to adventure seekers who would like discover the world with verified 5-star service providers, including hotels, tour operators, transport services and travel guides.