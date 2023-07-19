Qatar Airways presented its world-class hospitality and commitment to excellence as the Official Airline Partner for the highly anticipated 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Final. The thrilling match took place on July 16 at the SoFi Stadium in California, USA.

In a remarkable showcase of talent, the final crowned the men’s national team champion of North America, Central America and the Caribbean, with Mexico emerging victorious, defeating Panama with a scoreline of 1-0. After a competition that included 24 participating Concacaf Member Associations, and Qatar which attended the tournament as a guest nation, the Gold Cup was a true testament to the spirit of competition and the passion for football shared across the region.

Adding a touch of elegance and hospitality to the awards ceremony, Qatar Airways’ cabin crew were present on ground to bestow the medals to the deserving players.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive and Chairman of Qatar Tourism, Akbar Al Baker, said: “Our goal is to play a pivotal role in enhancing the overall experience of sports events that connect people of various cultures. We are proud to have been the Official Airline Partner for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup. This event showcased the immense talent and passion for football in the region. At Qatar Airways, we believe in the power of sports to bring people together and create unforgettable moments.

Congratulations to Mexico and Panama for an exhilarating match, and to all the players who participated in this massive tournament. We are honoured to have played a role in making this event a resounding success.”

“The 17th edition of the Concacaf Gold Cup set both viewership and attendance records. We are very proud of the ongoing evolution of this important competition and how it continues to cement itself as the pinnacle of the sport within our region. We want to thank Qatar Airways for their tremendous support in helping us bring our fans closer to the game and the teams they love. It is only fitting that we closed the competition with the cabin crew on stage helping deliver the most important moment in the competition, the champion medals” said Concacaf chief commercial officer Heidi Pellerano.

