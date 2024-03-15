The codeshare will give customers greater access to more destinations across the UK and Ireland, and benefit passengers across the globe, including in Africa, Asia, Australia, the Middle East and New Zealand.

Qatar Airways will add its codeshare on flights operated by Aer Lingus (EI), the national carrier of Ireland, and Aer Lingus Regional, in a move which further strengthens Qatar Airways’ ongoing partnership expansion with International Airlines Group (IAG).

Once implemented, Qatar Airways will have codeshare coverage with all IAG carriers, including British Airways, Iberia, Vueling and Aer Lingus, solidifying its position in the European market.

This new codeshare will enable connections between Qatar Airways and Aer Lingus (EI) flights through Dublin, London and Manchester. Customers will be able to travel between Irish and UK destinations, including Aberdeen, Belfast, Cork and Glasgow, and Qatar Airways’ extensive global network through Doha’s hub at Hamad International Airport.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer Thierry Antinori said, “Our new codeshare partnership with Aer Lingus demonstrates Qatar Airways’ commitment to its customers, who will benefit from a wider choice of global destinations. The move also builds on our long-term strategic relationship with IAG as we expand our codeshare coverage even further. It is an exciting opportunity to extend our exceptional service to even more travellers through this partnership.”

Aer Lingus Chief Strategy and Planning Officer Reid Moody said, “We’re pleased to launch our new codeshare partnership with Qatar Airways, offering their customers a great choice of routes and destinations on Aer Lingus’ extensive network of flights across the UK and Ireland. Customers can expect a warm welcome and friendly service and we look forward to welcoming them on board.”

This follows the recent expansion of the strategic alliance between Qatar Airways, British Airways and Iberia, which offers global connectivity between more countries than any other airline joint business.

