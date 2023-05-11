Qatar Airways (QA) is re-introducing a direct Doha to Auckland flight on September 1, 2023, which will operate seven times a week/departing daily at 01:50 local time.

Qatar Airways will be operating an Airbus A350-1000 on the route with 46 Business Class and 281 Economy Class seats. A key feature of the service is the Qsuite, which is available to Business Class passengers.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said, “The direct Doha to Auckland service augments a number of new routes announced in recent weeks and enables passengers in key European markets, including the UK and Ireland, to save time with this direct connection. Business Class passengers on board our Auckland flights can also enjoy the enhanced privacy of Qsuite, which has been awarded the Best Business Class Seat in the World.”

Travellers can begin booking flights from today for the resumption on September 1, 2023 and those previously booked for after September 1 travel will be re-accommodated, due to their tickets being via Adelaide to Auckland.

With the largest global network in the region and the Best Airport in the Middle East offering seamless and efficient connectivity to destinations across the world, Qatar Airways continues to lead the recovery of international air travel with the airline rebuilding its network to more than 160 destinations worldwide.

Daily Flight Schedule:

Doha (DOH) to Auckland (AKL) QR920 departs at 01:50 and arrives at 02:45 (+1) local time.

Auckland (AKL) to Doha (DOH) QR921 departs at 15:00 and arrives at 23:15 local time.

From September 24, due to daylight saving time changes in Auckland, both QR920 and QR921 will arrive and depart one hour later, respectively.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

