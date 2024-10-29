PwC Middle East has announced a partnership agreement with OpenAI, becoming the partner and the first reseller of OpenAI in the region.

The partnership is the latest advancement of the firm’s investment in artificial intelligence that will enable PwC to scale AI capabilities and drive accelerated impact for organisations in the region.

At a time when business leaders across industries in the Middle East demand outcomes and business impact – and not just potential – PwC’s expanded relationship with OpenAI provides a playbook for companies looking to scale their AI infrastructure, apps, and services.

According to PwC’s 27th Annual CEO Survey, as many as 73% of CEOs in the region believe GenAI will significantly change the way their company creates, delivers, and captures value in the next three years.

The announcement builds on PwC’s successful integration of OpenAI’s capabilities for its workforce where significant positive impact has been witnessed.

On the strategic partnership, Ali Hosseini, PwC Middle East Chief AI and Technology Officer, said: "The Middle East and our clients have demonstrated a strong appetite for the adoption and implementation of AI, and PwC is deeply committed to supporting them in doing so."

"This partnership with OpenAI will equip us with the latest AI innovations and scales our AI capabilities across industries, further enabling us to provide even greater value to our clients with enhanced quality and velocity," he noted.

Rich Hasslacher, the Global Head of Alliances and Partnerships at OpenAI, said: "Partnering with PwC Middle East extends the benefits of the OpenAI platform into the region and continues the global expansion of our partner ecosystem. Continuing to invest in capabilities across industries is critical to helping organisations worldwide drive real impact with cutting-edge AI."

Over the recent years, PwC said it has been deeply invested in unlocking the power of AI for its customers, delivering transformative solutions and building strong relationships with leading technology companies globally.

Last year, PwC had announced a global $1 billion investment in GenAI services.

These investments build on PwC’s ability to bring human-led and tech-powered solutions to its people and clients, underscoring the firm’s purpose to build trust in society and solve important problems, it added.

