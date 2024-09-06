RIYADH — Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he was grateful to Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman for helping to arrange the largest prisoner swap between the United States and Russia since the Cold War.



American journalist Evan Gershkovich and former US Marine Paul Whelan returned to the United States on August 1, hours after being freed from the Russian detention, as part of the largest prisoner swap between the two countries since the Cold War. The swap deal, which was worked on in complete secrecy for more than a year, included the release of 24 prisoners, 16 of whom were returned to the West from Russia, while eight moved to Russia from the West.



Addressing the Eastern Economic Forum n Vladivostok in Russia, Putin said: “Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince played an active role in the initial stages of this work. We are very grateful to him, as it led to the return of our citizens to the homeland."



Putin also thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for providing the venue for the exchange. He mentioned that several other Arab countries facilitated the swap but did not name them.



Putin and Mohammed bin Salman have fostered a close personal relationship since 2015 when the latter visited Russia for the first time. The relationship has helped the leaders of the world’s two biggest oil exporters conclude and maintain the OPEC+ energy deal.



On 1 August 2024, the United States and Russia conducted the most extensive prisoner exchange since the end of the Cold War, involving the release of 26 people.

