Egypt - President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with the Board of Trustees of the Bibliotheca Alexandrina on Tuesday, highlighting the institution’s crucial role in fostering knowledge, science, and cultural engagement. This meeting underscores the library’s contribution to promoting dialogue and understanding across civilizations.

The discussion opened up to the broader international and regional context, with the Board commending Egypt’s instrumental efforts in stabilising the region, including its initiatives to end the conflict in Gaza and provide humanitarian support to its inhabitants.

President Al-Sisi reiterated Egypt’s commitment to halting violence in Gaza and emphasized the nation’s ongoing efforts to mediate regional crises. He stressed the importance of nurturing a culture of peace as a foundation for a stable and secure future both regionally and globally.

The presidency’s spokesperson conveyed that Al-Sisi, during the meeting, recognized the value of human diversity and the principles of citizenship as cornerstones for societal cohesion. He called upon the library to continue its role in bridging cultural divides and fostering peace and development.

Furthermore, President Al-Sisi expressed the government’s desire for the library to innovate and engage youth in science and culture, preparing them for future responsibilities through the use of cutting-edge technology and fostering a spirit of creativity and innovation in scientific pursuits.

He also noted the library’s significant impact on knowledge creation and its role in linking scientific research with technological advancement, emphasizing the state’s support for cultural initiatives that offer innovative solutions for youth empowerment.

The Board of Trustees expressed gratitude for the state’s unwavering support, which enables the library to maintain its historic cultural mission. They shared insights on how the library can continue to serve as a gateway between Egypt and the world, showcasing the nation’s rich culture and history.

The Board comprises distinguished Egyptian and international personalities, including renowned Egyptian scientists Magdi Yacoub, Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu, Louise Mushikiwabo, and Miguel Moratinos, all of whom contribute to the library’s global cultural outreach.

