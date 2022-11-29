Consumers in Kuwait will now be able to enjoy Diet Pepsi® in 100% recycled plastic bottles, as PepsiCo continues its expansion of sustainable packaging alternatives in the GCC, amid rising consumer consciousness around sustainability and regional government priorities. Pepsi is the first beverage brand in Kuwait to introduce locally manufactured, 100% recycled plastic bottles through its beloved low-calorie product, Diet Pepsi.

The move accelerates efforts to drive a circular economy and reduce packaging waste in the country. The bottles are made from plastic that has been recycled, reprocessed, and repurposed, making them more environmentally friendly, as they have over 30% less greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions as compared to virgin fossil-fuel based PET. The new packaging will be available in 2.25L Diet Pepsi bottles, offering consumers a refreshing drink, in more sustainable packaging.

The launch comes at an important time in Kuwait, as the State works towards diverting 80% of waste away from the landfill by 2035. Aamer Sheikh, PepsiCo Middle East CEO, said, “We’re using the power of our brands to inspire people to make more positive choices for themselves and the planet and are proud to launch the 100% recycled bottles in Kuwait with our Diet Pepsi product offering. The Government of Kuwait has ambitious plans to build eco-cities in the coming years, and a greener, cleaner environment is intrinsically linked with the well-being of people. More sustainable packaging, and in parallel – the development of an effective waste management system, will play a significant role in driving this forward.”

Efforts are underway with policy makers, local bottlers, and waste management players in Kuwait to advance recycling infrastructure and help build better consumer awareness around recycling to minimize waste from ending up in the landfill. Rashed Al Munae, Deputy CEO, United Beverage Company, said, “We share PepsiCo’s vision for a circular economy and are committed to contributing to Kuwait’s vision for a more sustainable future. We hope consumers opt for the new packaging, and we will continue our efforts to offer them more positive choices that are kinder to the planet.” As part of PepsiCo’s pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) strategy launch in 2021, it has announced a goal to achieve net-zero emissions across its value chain by 2040 and reduce virgin plastic per serving by 50% across its global food and beverage portfolio by 2030.

