Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>PayLater to revolutionis...
FINANCIAL SERVICES

PayLater to revolutionise how shoppers pay in Qatar with BNPL solution

Reuters Images
Reuters Images
Reuters Images

The financial model is emerging as one of the foremost payment mechanisms, winning various markets across the globe

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
December 14, 2023
QATARFINANCIAL SERVICES
PHOTO
PayLater, an innovation-driven alternative payment provider, is gearing up to launch Qatar’s leading Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution in 2024.
BNPL, which is revolutionising the way shoppers will buy, is a short-term financing model that enables instant purchase of goods and services while allowing shoppers to pay in four equal instalments over up to three months entirely interest-free and fee-free (no hidden fees or any other fees applied if repaid on time) online and at Point of Sale (PoS).
This makes BNPL akin to a microloan, allowing individuals to manage their finances more effectively and responsibly by stretching the cost of a purchase over time without incurring extra expenses. The financial model is emerging as one of the foremost payment mechanisms, winning various markets across the globe.
With a focus on revolutionising the financial landscape, PayLater aims to meet the evolving needs of businesses and consumers alike.
PayLater is striving towards close collaboration with key regulatory bodies in Qatar, including the Qatar Central Bank and the Credit Bureau, which underscores the company’s dedication to extensive compliance with regulatory and compliance frameworks, emphasising transparency and integrity in its operations.
As the launch date approaches, PayLater stands at the forefront of innovation, ready to provide a revolutionary BNPL solution that redefines the way transactions occur in Qatar.
In response to the growing preference for alternative payment options, PayLater aims to create financial freedom in the way people think about money and alter patterns of spending, earning, and saving by redesigning their relationship. The company’s mission is to financially empower a generation of shoppers by providing honest and ethical financial products with flexibilities that improve quality of life.
PayLater’s transformational solution stands as an interest-free model, ensuring that the financial arrangement follows Islamic financial principles. The financing structure aligns with ethical and interest-free standards, making it an inclusive and acceptable option for a broader range of consumers, including those who seek financial solutions that are Shariah-complaint.
At the core of PayLater’s mission is the desire to financially empower a generation of shoppers by providing honest and ethical financial products that significantly improve the quality of lives by breaking down a purchase into equal instalments.
The forthcoming BNPL solution is poised to revolutionise the way people make purchases with a short-term model enabling instant acquisition of goods and services, allowing customers to pay in four equal instalments over three months, all interest-free and without fees. PayLater believes that the future of finance is all about empowering individuals and businesses financially.
As PayLater prepares to launch, merchants in Qatar are presented with a strategic opportunity to take advantage of massive tailwinds by entering the BNPL space. The integration of a BNPL framework into the merchant’s ecosystem (digital and PoS) accelerates sales through increased conversion rates and higher spending volumes.
PayLater’s seamless checkout experience and native integration are designed to provide merchants with the tools needed to thrive in the evolving landscape of consumer payments. The retail sectors that would most benefit by PayLater’s offering include fashion, travel, education, beauty, wellness and health, entertainment, hospitality, furniture and appliances, insurance, and automotive.
PayLater is committed to leveraging a state-of-the-art technology platform that prioritises security resulting in a cutting-edge and secure payment system. This commitment translates into a secure transaction experience for users. All sensitive information related to payments, customer profiles, and more, will be protected under the latest industry security standards. All transactions will be conducted via secure connections and bolstered by security measures, thereby promising customers the utmost confidence and protection in their financial interactions.
PayLater’s commitment to innovation and diversification in the payment landscape aligns seamlessly with the key objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030, fostering economic growth and progress. Redesigning the style of spending redefines people’s relationships with money thereby providing a high standard of living for its people and promoting economic development.
“We strive to become the leading BNPL provider in Qatar while fostering aggressive growth plans into the wider Mena region. We understand that alternative payments matter. Our commitment to a seamless checkout experience and native integration sets us apart, ensuring a transformative experience for both customers and merchants,” said Khalifa al-Haroon, co-founder of PayLater.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

MILITARY

Qatar, Kazakhstan sign military cooperation pact

Qatar, Kazakhstan sign military cooperation pact
Qatar, Kazakhstan sign military cooperation pact
EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets rise on dovish Fed

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets rise on dovish Fed
Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets rise on dovish Fed
HEALTHCARE

1,000 healthcare professionals attend HMC's three-day summit in Qatar

1,000 healthcare professionals attend HMC's three-day summit in Qatar
1,000 healthcare professionals attend HMC's three-day summit in Qatar
INTEREST RATE

Qatar Central Bank maintains its current interest rates

Qatar Central Bank maintains its current interest rates
Qatar Central Bank maintains its current interest rates
INFLATION

Saudi inflation in November rises slightly to 1.7%

Saudi inflation in November rises slightly to 1.7%
Saudi inflation in November rises slightly to 1.7%
REAL ESTATE

First phase of Qatar Real Estate Platform launched

First phase of Qatar Real Estate Platform launched
First phase of Qatar Real Estate Platform launched
IMMIGRATION

Kuwait signals end to expats family visa ban

Kuwait signals end to expats family visa ban
Kuwait signals end to expats family visa ban
CONFLICT

UNHCR anticipates increased displacement in Middle East amid conflict

UNHCR anticipates increased displacement in Middle East amid conflict
UNHCR anticipates increased displacement in Middle East amid conflict
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Abu Dhabi is the world’s newest billionaire haven: Bloomberg

2.

UAE Consensus: Global Stocktake draft text accepted at COP28

3.

Fitch holds ‘neutral’ rating for Islamic banks in UAE, Saudi Arabia

4.

COP28: New draft text on climate deal published; calls for transitioning away from fossil fuels

5.

Indian billionaire Adar Poonawalla to buy Mayfair mansion in London for $173mln

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar banking sector assets reach $532bln in October

2

Qatar International Islamic Bank achieves ISO 27001:2022 certification for its information security management system

3

Qatar Islamic Bank introduces carbon emission tracker on card spends

4

Financial sector's contribution to be raised by 2030 in Qatar

5

Commercial Bank in business with Turkish companies in Qatar

LEADERSHIP TALKS

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy

Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy
Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy

LATEST VIDEO

LOGISTICS

VIDEO: DP World's 2024 shipping expansion plans, green transition efforts

VIDEO: DP World's 2024 shipping expansion plans, green transition efforts
VIDEO: DP World's 2024 shipping expansion plans, green transition efforts

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

CLIMATE CHANGE

After UAE Consensus on Global Stocktake, Azerbaijan’s COP29 to focus on climate finance

After UAE Consensus on Global Stocktake, Azerbaijan’s COP29 to focus on climate finance
After UAE Consensus on Global Stocktake, Azerbaijan’s COP29 to focus on climate finance
CLIMATE CHANGE

Dubai-listed Tabreed announces $163mln green revolving credit facility

EMPLOYMENT

Job loss insurance: UAE to start imposing fines, work permit ban for uninsured

M&A

Middle East and Africa deal activity falls 26% on geopolitical tensions

LATEST NEWS
1

IEA raises 2024 oil demand growth forecast despite economic gloom

2

Asian currencies, stocks jump after Fed signals policy pivot next year

3

Gold rises as Fed rate-cut prospects dent dollar, yields

4

ABN Amro buys loss-making online brokerage Bux

5

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets rise on dovish Fed

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds