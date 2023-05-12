The Public Authority for Housing Welfare showed the implementation of five projects related to infrastructure and 79 projects for the implementation of public buildings in four residential areas until last April, reports Al-Qabas daily. The PAHW sources said the total number of existing housing applications were 91,114, noting that the actual completion rate of the two contracts for the East Sabah Al- Ahmad project was 35 percent — related to the construction of 1184 houses.

In the Sabah Al-Ahmad Residential City the construction for 1110 apartments is ongoing and according to the PAHW 720 apartments have been completed, and work is underway for the rest of the 390 apartments, as the actual completion rate reached about 93 percent. According to the statistics, 79 public buildings are still under construction including 29 in Al- Mutla’a, 3 buildings in Al-Wafra expansion, 16 in the eastern Sabah Al-Ahmad residential area, and 31 buildings in the south of Abdullah Al-Mubarak. With regard to “To Whom It May Concern” certificates for issuing building permits, the number of plots handed out in Al-Mutla’a was about 17797, in the south of Abdullah Al-Mubarak 3207 plots, and in Khaitan 1341 plots

