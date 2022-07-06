The Deputy Director-General for Planning and Projects Affairs and the official spokesman for the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Engr. Saad Al-Otaibi revealed that 3,484 flights will transport more than half a million passengers during Eid al-Adha holidays, reports Al-Rai daily. In a press statement issued during a tour of Kuwait International Airport, Eng. Al-Otaibi explained that the passenger traffic increased during the Eid holidays, reaching 542,161 passengers, compared to 592,790 passengers during the Eid holidays in 2019.

About 3,484 flights will be operated round trip during this year’s holidays, compared to 3,713 flights in 2019. The travel demand rates began to return to the levels prior to COVID-19 pandemic, especially during the current summer season.

The Cabinet’s decision, which was implemented from May 1 to raise travel requirements, helped in the high pace of travel demand and the gradual but progressive recovery of the air transportation market in Kuwait. The opening of new destinations for Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways also led to an increase in the movement of passengers to and from Kuwait International Airport. Engr. Al-Otaibi revealed that 1,747 departure flights carrying about 25,706 passengers, and 1,737 arriving flights carrying 28,555 passengers will be operated during the Eid al-Adha holidays.

