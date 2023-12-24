The Eastern Region's road network is currently bustling with significant activity, boasting 42 ongoing projects, 17 new initiatives and 25 major maintenance endeavors, reported SPA.

Spanning over 1,450 km, these projects which are being implemented at a total cost of more than SAR3 billion ($799 million), signify a substantial investment in the region's infrastructure.

This surge in development aligns with the area's pivotal role, given its strategic geographical positioning that connects the kingdom with all Gulf countries.

The General Authority for Roads emphasized its commitment to these projects, highlighting the ongoing construction of a 720-m sea bridge. This bridge aims to bolster connectivity within the region's road networks and elevate road safety measures, said the SPA report.

Furthermore, the authority reiterated its dedication to adhering to the highest standards of quality and safety across these projects. This commitment aims to enhance the overall service provided to road users, in sync with the overarching objectives of the road sector strategy.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).