Oman - Galfar Engineering & Contracting, one of the largest construction companies in the Middle East, has announced that it has been awarded a road works contract worth RO46 million ($119 million) by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and lnformation Technology (MTCIT) in Oman.

The scope of work includes expansion of the 30.2-km road from Qarut Al Janubiyah roundabout in the Wilayt of Izki, passing through Birkat Al Mawz and ending at A’Turath village in the Wilayat of Nizwa, said Galfar in its filing to Muscat Stock Exchange.

In addition to this, Galfar will be setting up 10 new roundabouts on the main road along with the revamp of two existing roundabouts. A new traffic signal will also be established as part of the contract.

The work on the project will begin soon and is likely to be completed by September 2027, stated the Omani contractor in its bourse filing.

This contract award will further enhance Galfar's order book and sustain its market share within the infrastructure projects, it added.

This comes close on the heels of Galfar's big contract win worth RO117 million ($303 million) from Nama Water Services for construction of water distribution networks in the wilayats of Ibri, Yanqul, and Dhank in the Al Dhahirah Governorate.

Under this, Galfar will be providing design and build package for boosting the water infrastructure in Al Dhahirah, a governorate marked by its expanding population and industrial activities.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).