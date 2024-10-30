Dubai government has allocated 46 per cent of the total spending proposed in its 2025 budget for the infrastructure sector and its related construction projects.

Dubai government on Tuesday apporved three-year budget cycle (for 2025-2027) with a total expenditure of AED272 billion ($74.05 billion) and a total revenue of AED302 billion ($82.22 billion). Estimated expenditures for the fiscal year 2025 are AED86.26 billion, with revenues projected at AED97.66 billion, said a Wam news agency report.

The infrastructure projects supported by the budget encompass roads, tunnels, bridges, transportation systems, sewage stations, parks, renewable energy facilities, and the rainwater drainage network development plan. This also includes the recently announced Al Maktoum Airport development project and other initiatives supporting quality of life and promoting smart and sustainable transportation strategies in Dubai.

The three-year budget cycle, the largest in the emirate’s history, aligns with future ambitions to promote sustainable economic growth, enhance community well-being, and solidify Dubai's reputation as a land of opportunity and innovation, said the Wam report.

The budget also includes a general reserve of AED5 billion in revenues, underscoring the emirate’s commitment to supporting development projects, stimulating the overall economy, and achieving the ambitious goals of the Dubai Plan 2030, the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, and the Quality-of-Life Strategy 2033.

In the 2025 budget, Dubai remains focused on enhancing social services and improving the quality of life in key sectors such as health, education, culture, and infrastructure. This commitment is evident in strategies like the Education Strategy 2033 and the Dubai Social Agenda 33. Reflecting Dubai’s forward-thinking approach to sustainable development across all social segments, the 2025-2027 budget cycle aims to realise the inspiring vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to establish Dubai as a global benchmark for true well-being, the report said.

The 2025 budget has allocated 30 per cent of total government expenditures to the social development sector. This encompasses health, education, scientific research, housing, and support for needy families, women, and children. It also includes investments in youth and sports, and care for the elderly, retirees, and people of determination, aligning with the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the Education Strategy 2033.

On the other hand, significant attention has been given to the security, justice, and safety sector, with 18 percent of total expenditures dedicated to its support and development. This sector remains one of the most critical in the emirate.

Additionally, the emirate has allocated 6 percent of total government spending to support the public services sector, government excellence, creativity, innovation, and scientific research. This investment aims to enhance performance and cultivate a culture of excellence, innovation, and creativity.

