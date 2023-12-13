Muscat – The Social Protection Fund (SPF) has announced that more than 769,000 individuals have registered as beneficiaries under its childhood and elderly categories till December 11.

SPF schemes aim to cover 1.3mn children and 167,000 elderly citizens.

Providing details of the eligibility criteria for these benefits, an SPF official informed that a monthly assistance of RO115 will be extended to Omani residents who are 60 years or older.

The fund offers RO10 per month for Omani children under 18 years of age residing in the country.

According to the official, there is no cutoff date for registration and the assistance will be distributed starting January 2024.

SPF has waived the need of an ID to register children; the civil number on the birth certificate will suffice for their registration. The official also informed that registration for benefits for widows, orphans, persons with disabilities and family income will commence in a subsequent phase.

Online registration (https:// spf.gov.om) to avail SPF’s childhood and elderly benefits is currently open.

