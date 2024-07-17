Ooredoo Qatar has announced a strategic co-operation with Qatar Airways and Cisco. By implementing a state-of-the-art hybrid cloud environment, this collaboration will contribute to redefining the aviation industry's digital landscape. The flagship project paves the way for introducing advanced applications that will help boost the award-winning airline’s customer experience and revamp business performance.



At the heart of this initiative is Ooredoo's network, serving as a robust foundation for the integration of Cisco's innovative networking, security, and cloud technologies to modernise Qatar Airways’ IT infrastructure.



As a Cisco Gold Integrator and Managed Services Partner, Ooredoo will work with the airline to migrate their data centre to the cloud and design a tailored hybrid cloud environment to help enhance operational efficiency, scalability, and agility.



Thani al-Malki, chief business officer of Ooredoo, said: “This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to leveraging hybrid cloud, setting a new benchmark for excellence in the aviation sector and beyond. This remarkable project highlights the shared vision between Qatar Airways and Ooredoo to chart a path of continuous innovation and endless opportunity in today’s digital world, offering an unparalleled experience for customers and a brighter future for digital infrastructure in Qatar.”



A T Srinivasan, Qatar Airways Group chief information officer, said: “The digital transformation that our organisation is undertaking will drive innovation and allow us to offer unmatched services to our customers. We will leverage Ooredoo’s experience and Cisco’s advanced solutions to power the network fabric of our Hybrid Cloud environment and support future growth of our business operations.”

