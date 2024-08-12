Muscat: Total production and imports of natural gas in the Sultanate of Oman increased by 5.3 percent to 27.58 billion cubic metres by the end of June 2024 compared to 26.19 billion cubic metres during the same period in 2023.

Statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) showed that industrial projects accounted for 64.3 percent of natural gas uses in the Sultanate of Oman until the end of June 2024, while uses for industrial projects amounted to 17.717 billion cubic metres.

The total breakdown of natural gas usage includes 5.42 billion cubic metres for oil fields, 4.31 billion cubic metres for power generation stations and 124.100 million cubic metres for industrial projects.

It is noteworthy that the non-associated production of natural gas, including imports, amounted to 21.96 billion cubic metres, while the associated production amounted to 5.61 billion cubic metres.

Oman's production of refineries, petrochemicals falls by 1.8%

Total refinery and petroleum industry products in the Sultanate of Oman decreased by 1.8 percent in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

The production of motor fuel also decreased by 27.1 percent during the month of June compared to the previous month, according to preliminary statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Statistics showed that the production of standard grade petrol (M-91) by Omani refineries decreased by 9.5 percent by the end of June 2024, compared to an increase in the production of premium motor fuel (M-95) by 9.8 percent.

The production of M-91 fuel reached about 7.47 million barrels, while its sales reached 6.82 million, while the production of M-95 fuel reached 6.55 million barrels with its sales reaching 6.41 million barrels.

Gas oil (diesel) output decreased by 6.2 percent to 16.85 million barrels while its sales reached 6.81 million barrels.

Jet fuel production increased by 2.3 percent to 5.62 million barrels, while its sales reached 1.99 million barrels. LPG production reached 4.48 million barrels, while sales reached 5.33 million.

As for petrochemicals products, statistics show that gasoline production increased by 6.5 percent to 83,500 metric tonnes, paraxylene production reached 265,100 metric tonnes, up by 4.6 percent. Polypropylene production decreased by 23.7 percent to 101,800 metric tonnes, but its sales increased by 25.7 percent to 17,000 metric tonnes.

The Sultanate of Oman's exports of M-91 fuel increased by 16.2 percent to reach 1,410,700 barrels, and M-95 fuel exports recorded an increase of 53.5 percent to reach 572,800 barrels until the end of June 2024. Exports of gas oil (diesel) amounted to 9,058,200 barrels, jet fuel 3,605,000 barrels, while exports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) amounted to 280,600 barrels.

Paraxylene exports amounted to 254,700 metric tonnes, benzene exports amounted to 81,500 metric tonnes, and polypropylene exports amounted to 81,200 metric tonnes.

