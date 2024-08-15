Muscat – Mahas Industrial City in the wilayat of Khasab, Musandam, has recorded a total investment of RO41.9mn until the first half of this year.

This marks a 2.05% rise compared to the same period last year, driven by new projects in sectors such as electrical industries, logistics, and engineering services. The total investment in these new ventures exceeded RO3mn.

Infrastructure development in Mahas City is also progressing well, with roads and other projects stated to be over 90% complete. These projects, which costs nearly RO5mn, are crucial for the enhancement of the city’s industrial capabilities.

Mubarak bin Salem al Ghailani, Acting Director General of Mahas Industrial City, highlighted the ongoing efforts by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), saying that the group “has begun implementing a project to establish ten ready-made model factories in Mahas City”.

These factories, each covering 500sqm, will be equipped with essential services, administrative offices, loading and unloading areas, parking spaces, and green areas.

Ghailani mentioned that in June, a consultant was appointed to prepare studies and plans for these industrial units. “We are working to complete the project according to the plan, with the hope that it will boost industrial growth, support small and medium enterprises, and promote entrepreneurship in the governorate,” he added.

The main contractor for the road and infrastructure project in that industrial city has assigned works worth more than RO1.3mn to various local companies.

Madayn’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and developing national industries is evident in the various contracts awarded to local companies in Musandam governorate.

