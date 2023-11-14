California, US – Oman’s ETCO SPACE launched its first satellite – Aman-1 – on Saturday from Space Launch Complex 4E in Vandenberg, California. The satellite set off on a historic mission aboard Falcon 9, the first orbital class rocket capable of reflight.

The sultanate, represented by ETCO SPACE, an emerging technology innovator; SpaceX, a US aerospace manufacturer and space transport services company; SatRev, Polish nanosatellite manufacturer and operator; and TUATARA, specialists in advanced artificial intelligence, data analytics and cognitive technology solutions, have collaborated to launch nanosatellite into space. This project started in October 2021 when a document on strategic cooperation was initially signed, establishing this groundbreaking Middle East space programme.

The successful launch of Aman-1 by SpaceX, included CubeSats and MicroSats for a variety of commercial and government customers. Transporter 9 lifted off from the Vandenberg space base to place the satellites into a 500km orbit.

“We are honoured to have played a role in the success of this remarkable mission. Today marks an extraordinary day, not only for Oman but for all the companies involved in this historic endeavour. We firmly believe that the valuable scientific data obtained through satellite imagery analysis will be instrumental in advancing various fields of research and will further Oman’s journey towards becoming a space-faring nation,” said Krzysztof Goworek, CEO of TUATARA.

The Aman-1 mission goes beyond the mere act of sending a satellite into space; it encompasses a range of goals and ambitions aimed at promoting Oman’s long-term growth, enhancing social and economic well-being, driving progress and fostering confidence in all aspects of economic, social and developmental matters.

“The launch of ETCO SPACE’s first satellite into space is a novel step, but hopefully one of many. We are not only excited about the data and images that Aman-1 will provide, but also committed to pushing the boundaries of our space programme in the coming months and years,” said Abdulaziz Jaafar, CEO of ETCO SPACE.

Through its space programme, ETCO SPACE will be able to conduct groundbreaking research, collecting high-resolution satellite photos and images which will be further digitally evaluated using Computer Vision, Machine Learning and AI technologies.

The launch of Aman-1 into orbit is the beginning of ETCO SPACE’s ambitious space programme. As outlined in the agreement signed by all participating companies in 2021, ETCO SPACE’s space journey is set to expand with the launch of more satellites, including the prospect of embarking on deep space missions.

ETCO SPACE’s expanding space programme represents a strategic investment in technology and innovation that holds the potential to benefit multiple sectors of the economy.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).