Muscat: The State of Kuwait exempts citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries from medical treatment fees. They will be treated like Kuwaitis, according to the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health.

The State of Kuwait issued a statement regarding updating the policy of fees and exemptions for primary care patients within the country on Monday, June 10, 2024.

The circular clarified that among the categories exempted from treatment fees are citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council countries, provided that they hold a civil card or passport. This means that Omanis can receive treatment in Kuwait for free.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

