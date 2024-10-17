The Sultanate of Oman is marking Omani Women’s Day on Thursday (October 17) as part of its annual celebration recognising the invaluable contributions of Omani women to the nation’s comprehensive development.

This day serves as a testament to the essential role women play across various sectors, showcasing their achievements and dedication to Oman’s progress.

Omani women have excelled in diverse fields, equipped with knowledge and expertise, allowing them to make significant strides not only in administrative roles but also in more challenging fieldwork positions.

Their presence in the labour market has been prominent since the 1970s, contributing equally to the modern renaissance alongside their male counterparts.

The recent reforms in legislation, aimed at safeguarding women’s rights and enhancing their work environment, are part of the government's continuous efforts to support gender equality.

These reforms also enable women to balance their professional responsibilities with their roles within their families.

The participation of Omani women has extended beyond traditional office jobs, with many now excelling in field-based roles. While challenges remain, such as those posed by fieldwork, Omani women have consistently proven their resilience and ability to overcome obstacles.

Women in Oman have demonstrated their capacity for achievement, earning respect and recognition for their contributions.

A prime example is the role of female consumer protection inspectors. These women bravely face the demands of fieldwork, ensuring consumers' rights are upheld by responding swiftly to reports and complaints from citizens.

In doing so, they navigate cultural and linguistic barriers, often encountering resistance from some suppliers and businesses.

Nevertheless, these inspectors continue to excel, balancing the rigours of field duties with their personal responsibilities as mothers and home-makers. They stand as symbols of strength and perseverance in a demanding role.

Hanan al Habsi, a quality control specialist with the Consumer Protection Authority, shared her experiences: "There are issues we face as women, but there is strong cooperation among the team. Our department manager is always informed, and the issue is addressed swiftly. Fieldwork has also helped me understand the market better and develop a strategic follow-up plan." Omani women continue to make significant contributions to the country’s development, earning international recognition for their efforts in achieving sustainable development goals and advancing women's empowerment.

Their accomplishments highlight the remarkable progress Oman has made in gender equality, with women now firmly established as key players in the nation’s success.



