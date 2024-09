Baghdad, Iraq – The Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in Baghdad has announced that Omani fans travelling to attend the Asian qualifiers match for the 2026 World Cup finals against the Iraqi national team on September 5, will be exempt from visa fees.

This waiver applies to both land and air travellers entering Iraq. The exemption is valid for arrivals in Basra Governorate from September 2 to 5.

