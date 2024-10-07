Jakarta: A delegation from Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) today began its visit to the Republic of Indonesia.

The visit aims to boost trade and investment relations, as well as partnerships between the private sector of the two countries.

Moreover, the delegation’s visit targets exchanging expertise and experiences in various fields.

The business delegation comprises 26 members from OCCI’s Board of Directors and heads of sectorial committees. The delegation’s members represent a diverse range of sectors, including SMEs, healthcare, constructions, food security, logistic services, converting industries and renewable energy. It also includes representatives from government units.