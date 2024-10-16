Students from the Ahmad Bin Majid International School (ABM), in cooperation with the Oman Astronomical Society (OAS), will embark on an extraordinary journey to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, United States in the middle of November. This trip is part of a unique cultural exchange and STEM exploration programme.

During their two-day immersive experience at the Space Center, the students will engage directly with NASA in a STEM learning project, enhancing their scientific research skills. Additionally, while in Florida, they will participate in a NASA exploration journey, touring NASA facilities and engaging in interactive learning sessions related to space exploration and innovation.

This trip aligns with Oman's National Day celebrations and comes shortly after the launch of the first Omani satellite late this year. It serves as an opportunity for students to act as ambassadors of Omani culture while engaging in cutting-edge scientific research.

Speaking to the Observer, Abdulwahab al Busaidy, a representative of the Oman Astronomical Society (OAS), mentioned that the first leg of the trip will take place in New York. Students will visit cultural, historical, and scientific sites before moving to Washington, DC, where they will celebrate Oman's National Day at the Omani Embassy and the Sultan Qaboos Cultural Centre.

"During this event, our children will give presentations on Omani heritage, showcasing traditional customs, art, and history to deepen cultural ties between Oman and the US. This is expected to provide a platform for students to exchange knowledge and experiences with their American counterparts, as well as engage with Omani university students studying in the United States," said Al Busaidy.

While in Washington, DC, students will visit several historic and scientific landmarks, including the Smithsonian Museums, Air and Space Museum, and other cultural sites. This will give the students the chance to explore American history, science, and culture, broadening their global understanding.

Al Busaidy stated that the purpose of the trip is manifold. It includes representing Oman as cultural ambassadors, sharing and celebrating Omani heritage with international audiences, promoting the exchange of cultural and heritage values between the two countries, participating in an exclusive STEM learning research project with NASA, touring the NASA Kennedy Space Center, and gaining firsthand experience in space research and exploration.

"This initiative of children visiting world-renowned places and gaining first-hand knowledge reflects Ahmad Bin Majid International School's commitment to nurturing global citizens equipped with cultural awareness and a passion for STEM education," a representative from the school said.

