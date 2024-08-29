Muscat – Under the leadership of Ministry of Social Development, UNICEF Oman has presented a draft study on establishing Integrated Early Childhood Development (IECD) Centres.

In a statement, UNICEF Oman said the draft report, developed through a consultative process involving key stakeholders and partners, including the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health, Sultan Qaboos University, representatives of Oman Vision 2040 and others, envisions that these IECD centres will meet the critical needs of children in their earliest stages of development and also offer services for children with disabilities, including early detection, appropriate rehabilitation.

Discussions were held centred on ensuring that the IECD Centres align with global good practices, as well as the development of a robust strategy guiding the operationalisation of these centres.

Further underscoring Oman’s commitment to early childhood, a workshop was organised by the Ministry of Education this week, in collaboration with UNICEF Oman, to present the final costing and financing scenarios of its comprehensive Early Childhood Education study. This workshop brought together key partners from the Ministry of Social Development and Ministry of Health, amongst other partners, providing insights into the financial aspects and strategic pathways necessary for implementing effective early childhood education programmes across the sultanate.

Reflecting on these developments, Sumaira Chowdhury, UNICEF Representative in Oman, said, “The first 1,000 days of a child’s life are crucial for their development, and our strategic goals align with Oman’s dedication to ensuring that every child, including those with disabilities, receives the highest quality care and education during these formative years.”

Deliberations on the IECD Centres and Early Childhood Education study emphasised the alignment of these initiatives with Oman Vision 2040 and the 2023 Education Law, affirming early childhood development as a right for every child in Oman. These efforts reflect the nation’s commitment to inclusive education, lifelong learning and a knowledge-based society.

The collaboration between UNICEF Oman, the government and stakeholders is paving the way for a brighter future, ensuring every child in Oman can thrive from the earliest stages of life.

