China Third Chemical Construction Company (TCC) celebrated a milestone with the first lift of its 3,200-tonne crawler crane at the United Solar polysilicon project in Sohar Free Trade Zone, Oman.

During this operation, the heaviest and tallest Rectification Column of the rectifying unit — an impressive 101 metres in height and weighing 686 tonnes — was successfully installed, marking a new record for TCC’s self-lifting capabilities in the Oman national project.

The lift utilized a 3,200-tonne crawler crane as the main crane, supported by a 750-tonne crane for precision. The equipment was expertly transitioned from a horizontal to a vertical position, with the entire process completed in one hour.

The TCC team meticulously planned the operation, leveraging their expertise in localization, internationalization, and integration. Both cranes were assembled swiftly, breaking speed records in the process.

This column, equivalent to a 35-story building, is one of 12 oversized components being installed as part of the polysilicon project. The successful lift demonstrated TCC’s technical superiority and team coordination, marking a major milestone in the project’s completion. This achievement also marks the first use of a 3,200-tonne crane in a polysilicon project globally.

TCC, the project’s main contractor, is renowned for its efficient project execution, completing key tasks ahead of schedule despite Oman’s challenging summer conditions.

The company’s exemplary performance has earned it praise from the project owner and enhanced its reputation as a leading international contractor in Oman’s energy sector.

Beyond this project, TCC has contributed to major national projects such as Liwa Plastic（OQ and Duqm Refinery , (OQ-8), showcasing its strong standing in the Omani market. Upon completion, the polysilicon project is expected to drive the development of upstream and downstream industries, contributing to Oman’s clean energy goals and global low-carbon initiatives.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

