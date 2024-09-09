Muscat: The Ministry of Education (MOE) issued a statement on Monday on possible amendments to the curriculum for the 2024/2025 academic year.

In its statement, which came in response to what has been circulated on social media about the cancellation of 'short tests' for grades 1 to 10, the ministry said the Ministerial Decision 152/2024 that outlines the annual calendar for government and private schools remains in effect.

The first semester will include 21 weeks to ensure that the study plan approved by Ministerial Decision 68/2024 is fully implemented without delay.

According to the statement, the units and lessons scheduled for this academic year remain unchanged, calling on the public to rely on official guidance bulletins, which can be accessed via the ministry's website.

The ministry said short tests for the first and second grades along with the associated subjects for grades 1-4, are still in place, noting that the new adjustment made this year is the cancellation of short tests for grades 5 to 10 in specific subjects, including school sports, music, visual arts, and life skills.

While the ministry confirmed that the decision reflects the ministry's focus on skill-based learning, it urged the public to verify the accuracy of information from official sources only.

