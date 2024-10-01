MUSCAT: The prestigious American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG) International Conference, hosted by Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), began at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, on Monday, September 30, 2024. The inaugural event took place under the auspices of His Highness Sayyid Dr Fahad bin al Julanda al Said, President of Sultan Qaboos University, and attended by Eng Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals.

In his opening speech, Al Aufi stated: "I am pleased to welcome you to the inaugural edition of the AAPG International Conference and Exhibition here in the Sultanate of Oman. This conference represents an important global platform for exchanging knowledge and expertise in the field of geology and oil and gas exploration, which plays a vital role in supporting national economies and providing energy to the world.” Exclusively speaking to the Observer, Salmeen al Marjibi, Team Lead Exploration Gas at Petroleum Development Oman, said, 'We are utilising new technology in our exploration department, specifically a new coding system called compressive sensing. This technology enhances the time of seismic acquisition, reducing it by 25 per cent, which also lowers costs by 25 per cent. Additionally, it eliminates risk exposure and reduces the impact on local communities. By minimising the need for equipment and transportation, it significantly contributes to reducing CO2 emissions in the region.’ “

We aim to find advanced technologies in the market that allow us to extract more hydrocarbons from the ground, which will have a direct impact on the growth of the country’s revenue,” said al Marjibi.

The Sultanate of Oman boasts a unique geological diversity, with oil and gas reservoirs spread across varied environments, including vast inland deserts and offshore areas along our coasts. This geological diversity offers us significant opportunities to explore and develop energy resources, which are a cornerstone of the national economy, the energy executive noted.

“We must not overlook the crucial role that geologists play in this field. They are the ones who uncover natural resource deposits and lay the scientific foundations for their exploitation. Through the use of the latest geological tools and techniques, they provide precise insights and detailed information on rock formations and hydrocarbon reservoirs, aiding in making the right decisions about drilling and exploration operations,” he further stated.

The international conference highlights the unique geological richness of the Sultanate of Oman and its ambitious production and exploration plans, featuring a comprehensive technical programme showcasing the latest developments and innovations in geological sciences.

The conference, titled "The Role of Geological Sciences in Shaping the Future of Energy," brings together experts from 60 countries to discuss the latest developments, challenges, and opportunities in the field. As the host, Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) is committed to providing an exceptional platform for productive discussions and knowledge exchange, while highlighting Oman's contributions to the energy sector.

During the conference, PDO will present several discussion sessions led by the company's leaders and specialists, covering key topics for the future of energy. Among them are Dr Aflah al Hadhrami, Managing Director – PDO, Kim Coad, Executive Director of Assets; and Hassan al Barwani, Director of Digital Transformation and IT.

The company will also showcase its contributions to sustainable growth through exploration and development activities, in line with its vision of building a sustainable, low-carbon future. Through technologies such as advanced seismic surveying and enhanced oil recovery (EOR), the company aims to ensure long-term energy security in Oman. PDO is a leader in EOR and polymer technologies and is committed to sustainably maximising the production of mature and depleted assets.

The technical programme of the conference offers rich content through global discussion sessions and workshops, allowing participants to learn about the latest innovations in geological sciences. It also provides an opportunity for companies, ministries, and government bodies to present diverse job opportunities in the energy sector.

Nasrulah Al Ajmi