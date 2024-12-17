MUSCAT: SolarWadi, a leading renewable energy developer in Oman, has announced the signing of an EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contract with Nafath Energy, a key Omani EPC contractor in the solar energy sector, to execute the solar power plant at the Arab Open University (AOU) in Muscat. This project marks a significant step forward in achieving both the university’s and Oman’s ambitious decarbonisation targets.

The solar power plant, designed to produce over 2 GWh of clean energy annually, will contribute directly to reducing the university’s carbon footprint, representing a model of sustainability for educational institutions in the region.

Once operational in the coming months, the project is set to provide substantial energy savings and reduce reliance on conventional power sources, thus supporting Oman Vision 2040 goals for sustainable energy transition.

Waleed al Hallaj, Head of Business Development MENA of Amarenco, a shareholder of SolarWadi, emphasised the project’s importance: “This partnership with Nafath Energy for the Arab Open University’s solar plant underscores the critical role of renewable energy in supporting both local and national decarbonisation goals. By leveraging Oman’s solar potential, this project showcases how sustainable energy solutions can drive down carbon emissions and strengthen energy independence. We’re proud to support this milestone, which exemplifies the positive impact of local partnerships on Oman’s journey towards a greener future.”

The project’s successful implementation is expected to save the university over 2 GWh of electricity annually, directly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and contributing to a sustainable future.

The partnership with Nafath Energy highlights SolarWadi’s dedication to driving Oman’s renewable energy ambitions and showcases the potential for local talent and technology in shaping the country’s clean energy future.

