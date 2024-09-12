Vienna: The Sultanate of Oman and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) signed in Vienna the Technical Cooperation Framework document for the period 2024-2029.

The cooperation framework, the third document signed by Oman, comprises cooperation programmes in the fields of radiation safety, agriculture, food safety, human health, water resources, environment and cultural heritage. The step reflects keenness to meet the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

The document was signed by Yousef Ahmed Al Jabri, Permanent Representative of the Sultanate of Oman to the International Atomic Energy Agency, and Hua Liu, Deputy Director General of the IAEA Technical Cooperation.