Muscat – Embassy of Nepal in Muscat hosted a trade, investment, employment and tourism promotion event last week aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation with Oman in key sectors including manpower, tourism and business.

The event brought together Omani business leaders, company representatives and hypermarket executives to explore avenues for collaboration and investment.

Addressing the gathering, H E Dornath Aryal, Ambassador of Nepal to Oman, reaffirmed his country’s commitment to expanding manpower deployment to the sultanate. “We are committed to increasing the number of Nepali workers in Oman and simplifying their recruitment process through digital systems, robust support services and policy reforms,” he said.

He also encouraged Omani stakeholders to explore investment opportunities in Nepal, highlighting potential in hydropower, tourism and energy.

Bishesh Kumar Sah, Second Secretary at the embassy, made a detailed presentation outlining key areas for Omani investment, including hydropower, agriculture and IT. He also showcased Nepali products with strong export potential and briefed attendees on simplified recruitment procedures.

As part of its digital transformation strategy, the Embassy of Nepal launched an online portal for Institutional Demand Attestation in 2024. Since then, all attestation-related procedures have been conducted digitally, eliminating the need for manual submissions.

Recruiters in Oman can now complete all documentation through the portal after selecting from among 1,400 registered recruiting agencies in Nepal. Embassy officials noted the fact that the digital shift has improved transparency and efficiency in the recruitment process.

The embassy reiterated its intention to continue facilitating bilateral engagement, with a focus on promoting tourism, employment and trade cooperation between the two countries.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info)