Muscat - The number of guests in hotels in the Sultanate of Oman increased by 46.2 per cent, while the occupancy rate reached 23.3 per cent at the end of last May.

A report issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information indicated that European guests recorded the largest growth in the number of guests by 809.4 per cent, bringing their number to 176,591 by the end of May.

Revenues of hotels rated 3-5 stars in Oman recorded a remarkable increase of 129 per cent by the end of May 2022, reaching RO 73 million and 58 thousand.

