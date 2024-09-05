Muscat: Al Rusayl Industrial City, affiliated to the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), succeeded in localising 8 projects during the first half of 2024, with an investment volume of OMR8 million. This takes the total number of investment contracts signed during the first half of 2024 to 488.

The total volume of investments in Al Rusayl Industrial City exceeded OMR766 million, while the number of workers stood at 19,854, with an Omanisation rate of 33%.

Eng. Mohsin Zahran Al Hinai, CEO of Al Rusayl Industrial City Company, said that the industrial city, established in 1983, constitutes one of the oldest components of Madayn. Since its establishment, Al Rusayl Industrial City has seen significant development, with a steady rise in the number of projects and areas allocated to it.

Al Hinai told Oman News Agency (ONA) that the area of the industrial city grew from 3.5 million sqm to 10.5 million sqm, with approximately 6.8 million sqm developed and approximately 95 percent of the zone engaged.