In the new academic year, a total of 811,679 male and female students joined various schools in the Sultanate of Oman and they have to go through the newly introduced curricula designed to support the sustainability of the nation's educational vision.

The updated curricula, developed by the Ministry of Education's General Directorate, are part of a broader initiative to enhance the quality of education, keeping pace with global trends and equipping students with the necessary skills, knowledge and values for the modern era.

Dr Abdullah bin Khamis Ambusaidi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education for Education, highlighted that the new academic year will see the phased implementation of an updated study plan for grades 1-4.

This plan includes a restructuring of study materials into core and supplementary subjects, reducing their number to ten, introducing a new subject on identity and citizenship, and renaming individual skills subjects to better align with global trends.

Additionally, the plan increases instructional time for Arabic language and information technology in grades 3-4, and for science in grade three.

Mohammed al Wahaibi, Director of the Curriculum Studies and Development Office, emphasised that the development of these new curricula and study plans is in line with international best practices in education, reinforcing the values of identity and citizenship while fostering future skills.

In grades 11-12, the implementation of business administration and information technology specialisations will continue in selected schools in Muscat and Al Batinah North, alongside engineering and industrial specialisations in certain schools within the same governorates.

The recent issuance of the School Education Law by Royal Decree (31/2023) aims to strengthen the governance of Oman’s educational system, aligning with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

This strategic move underscores the importance of comprehensive education, sustainable learning and scientific research in building a knowledge-based society and cultivating competitive national talents.

The creation of these new curricula is carefully tailored to meet the demands of higher education programmes, the labour market and future development needs.

The Ministry of Education is committed to ensuring that the restructuring of curricula meets contemporary demands without imposing undue challenges on students, ultimately graduating a generation well-prepared for the future.

