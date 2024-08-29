Nizwa – The National Promotional Identity Project is now in its final stages. An international consultant has been engaged to support and enhance this initiative, according to Mohannad Jumaa al Futaisi, Project Manager of Nazdaher programme at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion.

The announcement was made during a meeting of representatives of Nazdaher – National Programme for Investment and Exports Development – held in Nizwa on Tuesday. The meeting focused on the unified national identity project, which is being developed across various parts of the sultanate.

Futaisi outlined four main strategic objectives of the National Promotional Identity Project – expanding direct foreign investments; facilitating access of Omani goods; developing services for Omani markets; and building economic capabilities and talents.

Futaisi explained that the project aims to enhance the global perception of the sultanate, thereby influencing individuals’ decisions to visit, invest in or relocate to the country. It is designed to strengthen Oman’s position on the international stage and address global awareness gaps.

To support this effort, a global consultant has been hired, and extensive research has been conducted, including 5,500 global questionnaires and 128 interviews with prominent Omani figures, Omani youth, university students and children. Additionally, 11 field surveys and 500 local questionnaires have been carried out to provide a comprehensive and scientific analysis of the national identity and global perceptions of the sultanate.

According to Salma Ali al Hashmi, head of Technical Team of the National Promotional Identity Project, the questionnaires, surveys and interviews aim to “extend bridges of communication and encourage the engagement of various segments of society in discussions with those directly entrusted with the implementation of the national project”.

