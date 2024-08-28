Muscat – In a move towards modernising Oman’s industrial sector and developing smart factories, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) has launched an initiative aimed at addressing key challenges faced by local factories.

The initiative, aligned with the Fourth Industrial Revolution, seeks to enhance the adoption of advanced technologies and improve manufacturing and production efficiency across the country.

MoCIIP identified five critical challenges currently hindering the industrial sector’s growth. These include low adoption of advanced technologies, absence of clear standards for foundational transformation, limited availability of development solutions for factories, shortage of specialists to assess factory status, and a workforce that is largely unskilled in modern technologies.

To tackle these issues, MoCIIP has outlined a series of planned actions. These include evaluation of both new and existing factories, training and qualifying workers for relevant jobs, raising awareness and highlighting success stories within the sector, and establishing regulations and incentives to foster growth.

Furthermore, the initiative aims to create a supportive technical and knowledge-based environment to ensure sustainable development.

The initiative is a crucial component of Oman’s broader strategy to support local supply chains and boost the nation’s industrial capabilities. By integrating advanced technologies and setting high standards, the ministry aims to propel Oman’s factories towards becoming smart factories, which will not only enhance production efficiency but also contribute significantly to the country’s economic diversification efforts.

