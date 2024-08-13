Muscat – Oman and Libya held discussions aimed at bolstering bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across various sectors on Monday in Muscat.

The meeting featuring H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Undersecretary for Political Affairs in the Foreign Ministry, and Mohammed Khalil Issa, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs of Libya, addressed recent political developments in Libya and exchanged views on regional issues affecting both countries.

H E Hajar Amr Khalifa al Nami, the Libyan Ambassador to Oman, and H E Dr Zainab bint Saeed al Qasimi, President of the Diplomatic Academy, were also present, alongside several other officials from both sides.

