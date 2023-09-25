Muscat – The first ever India-Oman Defence Industrial Seminar was held in Muscat on Sunday.

The seminar provided an opportunity for government-owned and private defence companies from India to come together with officials from the ministries of defence, agriculture and fisheries, and transport, communications and IT in Oman to hold discussions on cooperation in defence production and procurement, a press release stated.

The Indian delegation was headed by Sanjay Mehrishi, Deputy Director General of Exports, Department of Defence Production in the Ministry of Defence, who provided an overview of the advances made by India in the field of defence production.

Addressing the seminar, H E Amit Narang, Ambassador of India to Oman, highlighted the traditionally close relations between the two countries and encouraged participants to engage in constructive collaborations to achieve tangible results beneficial for both the nations.

“With India’s defence exports rising 23-fold in the past ten years, the country has emerged as a leading supplier of high quality low-cost equipment and is willing to share its expertise with Oman for mutually beneficial defence partnerships,” he said.

This was the first such physical seminar on ‘Defence Industrial Collaboration’ between India and Oman.

According to the Indian Embassy, the seminar received unprecedented response with 23 Indian public and private companies participating, reflecting the enthusiasm amongst them to partner and collaborate with Oman and to support the Sultan’s Armed Forces and civil defence agencies in addressing their requirements.

A wide range of topics related to defence hardware, security systems, cyber security, communications and niche technologies were covered during the seminar, which saw the Indian companies presenting their products to Omani officials.

As part of the seminar, several B2G and B2B meetings will be held on Monday.

