MP3 International, a GRADEONE subsidiary and an Abu Dhabi–based, highly skilled supplier and manufacturer of defence, security, law enforcement, rescue services, and sporting and hunting products, has announced the signing of a landmark agreement with Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge Limited and the key driver of defence and aerospace business initiatives.

GRADEONE is an entity of EDGE Group and a leading provider of military hardware equipment, pyrotechnics, ammunition, and other supplies for the UAE Armed forces and other critical national entities.

The contract, a first of its kind for a critical defence component between an Emirati and an Indian company, was signed by Khalifa Al Ali, CEO of MP3 International, and Neelesh Tungar, CEO of Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited.

Under the agreement, Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited will supply the UAE with large calibre 155mm barrels for howitzers, which are commonly used by armed forces worldwide and designed to deliver long-range, high-explosive fire support. The barrels ensure optimal performance and longevity of the howitzer utilisation, enhancing operational readiness and mission success.

The contract reinforces the long-term cooperation between the UAE and India, paving the way to serve two lucrative markets of focus, as well as the wider regions of Southeast Asia and MENA. It also marks a pivotal step in strengthening the defence ecosystem of both the UAE and India by advancing technological superiority and reinforcing the shared commitment to security, stability, and long-term cooperation.

EDGE’s relationship with India remains both multi-layered and strategic, spanning joint ventures, platform integration, technology transfer, and deepening institutional ties. The latest engagement reflects a strong alignment with both countries’ self-reliance goals while also expanding global export potential and interoperability.