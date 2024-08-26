Muscat: Several wilayats around the Western Hajar Mountains and neighboring areas experienced scattered thunderstorms of varying intensity accompanied by active downward winds at times, which led to a decrease in horizontal visibility.

There were heavy rains in Ibri.

Oman Meteorology followed motorists traveling to and from Salalah to exercise caution.



Observer Web Team