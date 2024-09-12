Muscat – In a move to enhance public health awareness, the Ministry of Health (MoH) has on Wednesday released an informative bulletin on mpox (monkeypox). The bulletin provides comprehensive details about the disease, including its definition, prevention strategies and symptoms.

Mpox spreads through direct skin-to-skin contact, including sexual contact, with an infected person or by touching contaminated items, stated the bulletin.

‘To lower your risk of contracting mpox, it’s important to maintain good hand hygiene by washing your hands frequently with soap and water. Additionally, consult your healthcare provider to discuss the possibility of vaccination for added protection,’ it added.

Symptoms of mpox can include a rash with blisters that may appear anywhere on the body, often starting in the mouth, anus or genital area. Other symptoms may include rectal pain and inflammation, swollen lymph nodes, and fever. Additional signs may involve headache, muscle ache, and fatigue.

‘If you have these symptoms, seek medical advice and get tested,’ MoH stated. ‘Avoid close contact with others and cover any lesions if you are in close proximity to them. Inform those close to you and your sexual partners if they have similar symptoms, and continue to practice good hygiene. If you have been in contact with someone with mpox, seek medical advice immediately. You may be eligible for vaccination to reduce the risk of infection and severe disease.’

Stay informed and take the necessary precautions to protect yourself and your community from mpox, MoH urged.

